A.P. Home Minister graces Passing Out Parade of probationary DSPs in Anantapur

The previous government failed to release funds for acquiring the tools to employ finger print identification for the police department, or construct A.P. Police Academy building, alleges V. Anitha

Published - November 05, 2024 07:29 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau
Home Minister V. Anitha at the Passing Out Parade of probationary DSPs at Anantapur on Tuesday.

Home Minister V. Anitha at the Passing Out Parade of probationary DSPs at Anantapur on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. Prasad

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister V. Anitha on Tuesday said that the State government would provide all possible support to the police department for its smooth functioning. Along with Director General of Police (DGP) Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, Ms. Anitha participated in the Passing Out Parade of probationary DSPs in Anantapur on Tuesday.

Addressing the officers, Ms. Anitha asked them to work sincerely toward the complainants. “Police have the responsibility to maintain law and order and the public should also respect the department,’‘ she said.

She alleged that the previous government had not released funds for acquiring the tools to employ finger print identification for the police department. “The previous government had failed to construct the building for Andhra Pradesh Police Academy. Though the Centre had allocated funds for strengthening the Greyhounds, the government had not provided UCC for ₹9 crores, which led to the pending of ₹200 crore funds from the Centre,’‘ she added.

Stressing the strengthening of the police department, the Home Minister said that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is in direct correspondence with Superintendents of Police (SPs) whenever crimes against women and children is reported. Moreover, she appreciated the police personnel from DGP to constable rank for working hard during the recent floods.

Rise in cyber crime

DGP Rao said that the police need to strengthen their vigilance as per the changing trends in crime as cyber crimes are rapidly increasing and the Chief Minister had in principle agreed to set up a cyber crime police station in every district. He said that they are planning to procure new tools which would be useful for cyber forensic and a sub-committee with ministers will also be formed to deal with white collar crime, investment frauds and narcotics.

