A.P Home Guard fired for impregnating a minor girl

A 28-year-old Home Guard, B. Phanindra, who was arrested for allegedly impregnating a minor girl on Saturday, was dismissed from service on Sunday.

Quick action

According to an official release, Krishna District Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu on Sunday issued the orders removing the Home Guard from service based on an internal inquiry.

The accused is the driver of DSP (Women Police Station, Machilipatnam) and joined the service in 2012.

The police registered the case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.