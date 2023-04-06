AP History Congress panel slams NCERT decision to erase chapters on Moghuls from history textbooks

April 06, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST

Without the study of Mughal history, the history of India will remain incomplete and an academic void will be created, say members

Members of the Andhra Pradesh History Congress (APHC) have expressed serious concern over the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT)‘s decision to erase certain chapters on the Mughal Empire from Class 11 and 12 textbooks.

In a statement on Thursday, members of the executive committee of the APHC said Mughals ruled India for more than three centuries, from 1526 to 1545 and from 1556 to 1857.

They argued that without the study of Mughal history, the history of India would remain incomplete and an academic void would be created, making it impossible for students to comprehend India’s scientific past. The members asserted that historical events that occurred should not be of any concern to one’s likes or dislikes and that history should be taught in an objective way, as it happened. “If we continue to delete one reign after the other, nothing will remain as our heritage and culture,” said historian Prof. Vakulabharanam Ramakrishna.

As part of its “syllabus rationalisation” exercise last year, the NCERT, citing “overlapping” and “irrelevant” as reasons, dropped certain portions from the syllabus including lessons on Mughal courts from its class 12 textbooks.

The AP History Congress executive committee members Movva Srinivasa Reddy, B. Reddy Prasada Reddy, Rajmuhammad, G. Surendra and M. Murali Mohan objected to the NCERT’s decision and urged the Council to re-incorporate the erased chapters in the history textbooks.