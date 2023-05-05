A.P. High Court verdict on plots to farmers in Amaravati taught Naidu a befitting lesson: Roja

May 05, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The verdict of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on allotment of land to the poor and farmers in R5 Zone in Amaravati has gone against former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. It taught him a befitting lesson as he had tried to allot the land to benamis, said State Tourism Minister R.K. Roja here on Friday.

After inaugurating a branch of a popular restaurant chain in the city on Friday night, Ms. Roja said that all the sins that Mr. Naidu had committed were coming home to roost. While Mr. Naidu wanted to allot land to benamis, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted to allot them to the poor, she said.

She said it was surprising that Mr. Naidu criticised the incumbent government, which was pro-farmer, while he himself had said that agriculture was a “wasteful” exercise. “If you [Mr. Naidu] resort to rowdyism, we will cut you down to size,” she said.

