A.P. High Court to have two new judges 

January 11, 2023 10:46 am | Updated 10:46 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Their appointment increases the total number of judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court to 32 against the sanctioned strength of 37. 

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

A view of the Andhra Pradesh High Court building at Nelapadu village capital area in Amaravati. | Photo Credit: V. Raju

The Supreme Court collegium approved the elevation of judicial officers P. Venkata Jyoyhirmai and V. Gopalakrishna Rao to be the judges of Andhra Pradesh High Court (HC) in its meeting held on Tuesday, January 10, 2023

A native of Tenali, Ms. Jyothirmayi is now the Principal District Judge (PDJ) of East Godavari district. Previously, she worked as the PDJ of Visakhapatnam and Prakasam districts and had a stint in the CBI courts besides being chairperson of AP VAT Tribunal. 

Mr. Gopalakrishna Rao hails from Challapalli in Krishna district. He is currently the first additional district sessions judge of Guntur.

