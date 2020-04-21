A.P. High Court to continue to hear cases online until May 3

The High Court of Andhra Pradesh has decided to continue hearing cases through video-conference till May 3, following the guidelines issued by the Centre in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. The same will be followed in all subordinate courts across the State.

The High Court issued a notification in this regard on Tuesday. The cases will be heard as per the benches formed by the Chief Justice.

Urgent matters only

E-filing of cases will be allowed from 8 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. Cases related to death penalty, criminal appeals and criminal revision cases, independent and anticipatory bail pleas, applications for bail in pending appeals, family law, threat of dispossession, threat of demolition, auction, stoppage of service pensions, cases of senior citizens where orders of dismissal or termination; and payment of pension and family pension will be considered for hearing till the lockdown is lifted, the notification said.

Subordinate Courts in the State will also hear urgent cases through video- conference.