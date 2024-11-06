ADVERTISEMENT

A.P. High Court strikes down Nandigam Suresh’s bail plea in murder case

Published - November 06, 2024 06:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The YSRCP leader was booked for his alleged involvement in a clash that had led to the death of a woman at Velagapudi in Guntur district in December 2020

The Hindu Bureau

YSRCP former MP Nandigam Suresh. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The High Court of Andhra Pradesh on November 6, 2024 (Wednesday) dismissed former YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP Nandigam Suresh’s bail petition in a murder case.

He was booked for his alleged involvement in a clash that had led to the death of a woman at Velagapudi in Thullur mandal of Guntur district in December 2020. The woman had succumbed to serious injuries caused by stone-pelting.

Mr. Suresh was listed as an accused in the case. He had approached the High Court after a local court dismissed his bail plea. The High Court turned down his prayer to be enlarged on bail.

