A.P. High Court strikes down Nandigam Suresh’s bail plea in murder case

The High Court of Andhra Pradesh on November 6, 2024 (Wednesday) dismissed former YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP Nandigam Suresh’s bail petition in a murder case.

He was booked for his alleged involvement in a clash that had led to the death of a woman at Velagapudi in Thullur mandal of Guntur district in December 2020. The woman had succumbed to serious injuries caused by stone-pelting.

Mr. Suresh was listed as an accused in the case. He had approached the High Court after a local court dismissed his bail plea. The High Court turned down his prayer to be enlarged on bail.