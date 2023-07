July 27, 2023 07:51 am | Updated 07:52 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Justice K. Sreenivasa Reddy of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday struck down a case registered against actor K. Chiranjeevi for allegedly violating the Election Commission’s Model Code of Conduct in 2014.

The Arundelpet police in Guntur booked the case against him for campaigning well after the deadline of 10 p.m. and causing traffic disruptions, in the run-up to the 2014 elections. He was then (April 27, 2014) doing electioneering for the Congress party.