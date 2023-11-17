A.P. High Court stays recruitment of sub-inspectors of police

November 17, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

A single-judge Bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court (HC) comprising Justice G. Ramakrishna Prasad stayed the recruitment of sub-inspectors (SI) of police, by taking into account the grievance of several candidates that injustice was done to them in recording their physical (height and chest) measurements.

He ordered that the results of the recruitment conducted so far should not be declared till the issue is sorted out, and posted the matter to next week for further hearing.

Justice Ramakrishna Prasad was dealing with a writ petition filed by advocate J. Sravan Kumar on behalf of the aspirants, who alleged that they were disqualified by the State-Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) on the basis of erroneous measurement of their height.

They contended that the rejection orders dated October 20, 2023 were manifestly arbitrary as the height measured in the earlier recruitment in 2019 was contradictory to the figures taken during the subsequent remeasurement due to the mismatch caused by the use of digital devices instead of manually measuring the height.

The petitioners said the SLPRB officials have discriminated against them in measuring height in each phase of the measurement, the consequence of which was the disqualification of the candidates who were declared as qualified in the first instance.