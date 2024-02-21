A.P. High Court stays operation of rule that makes B.Ed graduates eligible for SGT posts

February 21, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

A Division Bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday stayed the operation of Rule 5a(ii) of G.O. Ms. No. 11 dated February 12, 2024, rendering B.Ed graduates ineligible for Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT) posts.

The Bench, comprising Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice R. Raghunandan Rao, held that only diploma holders in education were eligible to be SGTs, and declared that the recruitment should be in accordance with G.O. Ms. No. 4, which clearly made only D.Ed candidates eligible for the said posts.

They adjourned the case by two months and directed that a counter affidavit be filed by the Advocate-General in the main writ petition.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court was dealing with separate petitions filed by B. Govardhan Sai Naik, Bolla Suresh and four others against the impugned selection process.

In his petition, Mr. Suresh said the action of the respondents in issuing the SGT Scheme of Selection Rules, 2024, vide G.O. Ms. No. 11 extending equal eligibility to the B.Ed degree holders to participate in the recruitment for SGT posts, and Rule 4 (ii) of the Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT) for School Assistant posts was contrary to Section 23 of The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act of 2009.

Besides, he maintained that the said schemes were in violation of the Supreme Court judgment in Devesh Sharma V/s Union of India and others.

Mr. Naik’s contention was that G.O. Ms. No. 23 of the School Education (Exams) Department (dated March 17, 2021), amendment thereto vide G.O. Ms. No. 27 (dated May 27, 2022), Teacher Eligibility Test (TET-2024) notification issued on February 8, 2024, G.O. Ms. No. 11 and TRT notification dated February 12, 2024, were illegal.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT