A.P. High Court stays notification for election to Vizianagaram local bodies’ constituency MLC seat 

Justice Ravi Cheemalapati of the Andhra Pradesh High Court directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) not to issue the election notification for the Legislative Council seat that fell vacant due to the recent disqualification of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLC I. Raghu Raju (Vizianagaram local bodies constituency) for allegedly resorting to anti-party activities.

Mr. Raghu Raju argued in a writ petition that his disqualification was illegal due to lack of evidence, and hence the declaration of vacancy should be quashed.

Senior advocate Jandhyala Ravi Shankar prayed on behalf of the petitioner that the records of the Council Chairman K. Moshenu Raju pertaining to his disqualification order dated June 3, 2024 be called and he (Mr. Raghu Raju) be allowed to continue his membership of the Council for his full term i.e. up to November 26, 2027. The matter has been posted after six weeks for further hearing.

He insisted that the Council Chairman should have referred the matter to a committee in exercise of his discretionary powers but he did not do that, and there were other grounds that made his order unwarranted.

