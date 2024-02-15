A.P. High Court stays exhibition of ‘Rajadhani Files’ movie till February 16 

February 15, 2024 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Justice N. Jayasurya of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on February 15 granted an interim stay on the exhibition of the movie, Rajadhani Files, till February 16.

In his order, the Judge said that it should be examined whether the certificate of release of the film was issued by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on the basis of a report of the Censor Board’s examining and revising committees by duly assigning the reasons vis-a -vis the rules made under the Cinematograph Act of 1952.

The CBFC regional officer and presiding officer of the revising committee were, therefore, directed to produce all records on February 16.

Justice Jayasurya observed that upon looking at the perspective of Article 21 of the Constitution, and considering the plea that irreparable prejudice would be caused to the petitioner (YSR Congress Party), the exhibition of the movie should be stayed, and instructed that the matter be listed on February 16 for production of records.

Petitioner’s contention

YSRCP general secretary Lella Appi Reddy filed a petition in the High Court praying for a stay on the movie by contending that it was related to the three capitals’ proposal, which was sub-judice, and it was totally defamatory against his party, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and other leaders.

He said the intent of the movie makers (Telugu One Productions, producers Katamneni Ravi Shankar and Himabindu, and director Bhanu) was evident from a trailer released on YouTube channel on February 5.

The movie was released in theaters as per schedule on February 15, but the government officials concerned stopped its screening at some places following the stay order.

After hearing the matter on February 14, Justice Jayasurya reserved his verdict and passed the interim order on February 15.