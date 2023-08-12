HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AP High Court stays CID proceedings against Margadarsi Chit Fund Pvt. Ltd.

Justice Jayasurya observed that orders of winding up in respect of some chit groups were already suspended in a Writ Petition (WP) filed by subscribers

August 12, 2023 11:16 am | Updated 11:16 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
A view of the Andhra Pradesh High Court building.

A view of the Andhra Pradesh High Court building. | Photo Credit: V Raju

A single-judge Bench of the Andhra Pradesh (AP) High Court comprising Justice N. Jayasurya on August 11 stayed all proceedings related to the winding up of chit groups of Margadarsi Chit Fund Private Limited (MCFPL), for which the CID had issued a show cause notice. 

He stated in his interim order that issues regarding the proposed winding up (of the chit fund groups) are interlinked with the writ petitions filed by subscribers and have to be dealt with comprehensively. 

Justice Jayasurya observed that orders of winding up in respect of some chit groups were already suspended in a Writ Petition (WP) filed by subscribers, and any further action pursuant to the notice issued by CID would affect chit subscribers at large in various groups/branches apart from having a cascading effect on the company. 

Further, he mentioned the company’s argument that it has been carrying on chit transactions successfully (having more than three lakh subscribers in 108 branches situated in four States including AP and Telangana), and that there was no single complaint by any of the subscribers about the payment of chit amounts and default except one allegedly induced at the instance of the government. 

The company maintained that the government got movable properties worth ₹1,050 crore attached and that the impugned notice was intended to not only damage its reputation but also close down its business.

Justice Jayasurya noted that though there was considerable force in the submissions made by Advocate General about the competence of deputy registrars to initiate action, it needs to be examined after filing of a counter affidavit. 

He would, therefore, not delve into various other submissions addressed by both sides with reference to legal precedents, at this stage.

One of the main charges faced by MCFPL is that it diverted the funds to other investments in violation of Reserve Bank of India regulations.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / investigation

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.