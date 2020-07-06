AP High Court staff told to take all care to prevent COVID-19

Chief Justice J.K. Maheswari has advised all the officers and staff working in the High Court (HC) to take the necessary precautionary measures in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

At least 26 officers and staff of the High Court have been tested positive for the virus till date, said a letter written by the In- charge Registrar General G. Sunitha on behalf of Chief Justice Maheswari.

She stated that even as the judicial officers and staff of the High Court have risen to the occasion, it was to be kept in mind that they needed to work at par with the frontline workers as the functioning of the courts was essential to protect and safeguard the rights of individuals.

“As the services rendered by the judiciary are indispensable, the judicial officers and staff have to think positively and train themselves to prevent the spread of the virus,” Ms. Sunitha observed.

As far as the High Court officers and staff who are infected, Chief Justice Maheswari is personally monitoring their health condition through a team headed by the Registrar (Management).

Advisory issued

While asserting that strengthening immunity and making the required changes in lifestyle are the most effective ways to combat the virus, the doctors have recommended 18 measures to be undertaken by the officers and staff of courts.