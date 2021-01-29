A.P. High Court sets aside the removal of Ashok Gajapathi Raju from the trust boards of three temples

The senior TDP leader was expelled from the chairmanship of the temple trust boards for allegedly failing to take steps that could have prevented the destruction of the idol of Rama at Ramateertham temple

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has set aside the removal of senior TDP leader P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju from the post of chairman/Founder Family Member (FFM) of trust boards of three temples, mainly including Sri Rama Swamy Devasthanam at Ramateertham in Vizianagaram district.

Mr. Raju was expelled from the chairmanship of the temple trust boards for allegedly failing to take steps that could have prevented the destruction of the idol of Rama at Ramateertham temple.

The government issued a memo in the first week of January removing Mr. Raju from the said posts for failing to discharge his legitimate duties and for not addressing issues related to safety of the temples.

In his petition, Mr.. Raju argued that his removal from the post of FFM / trust board chairman of Ramateertham temple, Sri Pyditalli Ammavari Devasthanam in Vizianagaram district and Sri Mandeswara Swamy temple in East Godavari was done through a memo (instead of G.O.) in blatant violation of Sec.28 (2) of AP Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments Act, 1987.

The court has apparently agreed with his basic contention, which was that the Commissioner of Endowments and the Executive Officers are the custodians of the temples as per Sec.29 of the above Act and not the chairpersons/FFMs.

Besides, neither the FFMs nor the chairpersons were held accountable in other recent cases of attacks on temples.

Mr. Raju questioned how could the government remove him from the post of FFM/chairman of three temples for 'an act at one temple'.