A.P. High Court seeks details of cases against YSRCP MP Raghu Ramakrishna Raju before Jan. 19

January 07, 2023 03:48 am | Updated January 06, 2023 11:41 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The aggrieved YSRCP leader accuses the State government of deliberately keeping multiple cases at the complaint stage itself to prevent him from seeking statutory remedies available under CrPC

V. Raghavendra

Justice C. Manavendranath Roy of the Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed the government Pleader (Home) to furnish details of all complaints, along with copies of FIRs, registered against YSRCP Member of Parliament K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju, as also the complaints made, but not yet registered as FIRs, before January 19.

Justice Manavendranath Roy was disposing of a writ petition in which Mr. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju stated that the State kept multiple cases against him at the complaint stage and FIRs were not being registered deliberately.

Appearing for Mr. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju, advocate P.V.G. Umesh Chandra said his client intended to avail of statutory remedies available under the Code of Criminal Procedure and the absence of information would be an impediment in his pursuit of such remedies (like seeking anticipatory bail under Section 438 of the CrPC).

The basic contention was that he (the MP) might be taken into custody as and when he comes to the State, under the guise of investigation of any pending case even before he could exercise his right to avail remedies.

