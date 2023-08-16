HamberMenu
A.P. High Court reserves verdict on plea for CBI probe into murder of driver allegedly by MLC

MLC Anantha Satya Udaya Bhaskar is charged with killing driver Subramanyam and dumping the body near his parents’ house in Kakinada; counsel for the petitioners alleges that an attempt is being made to dilute the case

August 16, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
During the hearing, a Division Bench of the A.P. High Court has questioned why some of the suspects, including those who figure in the CCTV footage, have not been listed as accused.

During the hearing, a Division Bench of the A.P. High Court has questioned why some of the suspects, including those who figure in the CCTV footage, have not been listed as accused. | Photo Credit: File Photo

A Division Bench of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh on August 16 (Wednesday) reserved its verdict on the appeal for handing over the investigation into the murder of Veedhi Subrahmanyam, a driver, allegedly by MLC Anantha Satya Udaya Bhaskar, to the CBI.

The Judges were hearing a writ appeal filed by Subramanyam’s parents Nookaratnam and Satyanarayana against the rejection of their request for a CBI probe by a single Judge earlier.

During the hearing, the court sought to know why some of the suspects, including those who figured in the CCTV footage related to the offence, were not listed as accused.

The counsel for the petitioners argued that the police inquiry was not complete and that an attempt was being made to dilute the case due to vested interests. Further, he said the government had already submitted all details to the court in a sealed cover, which needed to be examined thoroughly.

After hearing the arguments made by the government pleader concerned, the court said it was keeping the judgment in reserve.

Udaya Bhaskar had allegedly killed Subrahmanyam in May 2022 and brought the body in his own vehicle and dumped it near his parents’ house in Kakinada.

The case had since taken many twists and turns leading up to a fresh round of heated arguments in the court.

