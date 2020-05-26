Andhra Pradesh

A.P. High Court puts brakes on sale of govt. land

Additional Advocate-General asked to file counter by tomorrow

The High Court put the brakes on the proposed sale of government land in Guntur and Visakhapatnam under ‘Mission Build Andhra Pradesh’ by directing that the e-auction should be subject to its orders, and posted the matter for May 28 when the first lot of properties are likely to go under the hammer.

Hearing a PIL filed by Thota Suresh Babu of Guntur, Justices Rakesh Kumar and K. Suresh Reddy questioned the urgency in conducting the e-auction from May 28 to 30 when the lockdown is in force and whether the government was in such a precarious financial position to sell off its land parcels (six in Visakhapatnam and three in Guntur) to meet its requirements.

Representing the petitioner, N. Srinivasa Rao said the government was under the obligation to explain what forced it to sell its properties while acquiring land for constructing houses for economically weaker sections, and other projects.

He argued that selling government land for garnering funds for programmes such as Navaratnalu and ‘Nadu-Nedu’ was not legally tenable and suggested that the land in Visakhapatnam be used for the development of ‘capital city.’

The proposed sale is in violation of Articles 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution and against Directive Principles of State Policy, he argued.

State defends stand

The court ordered Additional Advocate General P. Sudhakar Reddy to file a counter-affidavit by Thursday.

It may be noted that the government constituted the Mission Build AP for promoting infrastructure development and resource mobilisation and it has been entrusted to the National Building Construction Corporation.

Mr. Sudhakar Reddy claimed there was nothing unconstitutional about land sale and that several State governments and even the Centre have sold their properties as part of their economic policies. If every policy was interfered with, the State would suffer from a policy paralysis, he argued.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 26, 2020 11:27:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/ap-high-court-puts-brakes-on-sale-of-govt-land/article31681764.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY