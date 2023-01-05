ADVERTISEMENT

A.P. High Court posts case pertaining to non-uploading of G.O.s in website to January 20

January 05, 2023 06:42 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Andhra Pradesh High Court adjourned the case related to non-uploading of Government Orders (G.O.s) on the website — https://goir.ap.gov.in — for further hearing on January 20.

Taking up the case on Wednesday, a Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice D.V.S.S. Somayajulu, said they would look into the compilation filed by the petitioners and then take a decision after the given date.

At least five petitioners had challenged the non-uploading of the G.O.s on the aforementioned website.

They pointed out that the government had switched over to another website (https://apegazette.cgg.gov.in) but not all the G.O.s were posted in it.

Several G.O.s were being hidden on the pretext that they were either sensitive or had nothing to do with the public, which was against norms, they argued.

