A.P. High Court Juvenile Justice Committee seeks details on minor girl delivering in toilet at KGBV

The Juvenile Justice Committee (JJC) of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on August 1 (Thursday) has directed the Police Department and the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) officials to submit a report on the delivery of a child by an Intermediate student at the KGBV at Kothapatnam in Prakasam district.

The JJC has directed the KGBV Secretary, police and the principal of the institution in which the incident occurred to submit the details related to the case on August 2 (Friday).

In response to a news article published in The Hindu on August 1 (Thursday) titled ‘Inter girl delivers premature baby at washroom in KGBV’, the JJC issued the orders.

The JJS directed the officers concerned to appear before it in person with the relevant information and the action taken report.

Inquiry committee formed

Meanwhile, the Prakasam district administration has constituted a three-member committee to probe the incident.

“The committee conducted the inquiry on how the KGBV employees and the paramedical staff failed to identify the pregnancy of the 16-year-old girl when she underwent medical test at the institution. It also enquired about the supply of sanitary napkins at the KGBV and other issues,” said an officer.

The inquiry officers recorded the statements of the staff and the students who alerted the teachers, ANM and roommates of the girl, the officer said.

Prakasam district Child Welfare Committee (CWC) member D. Neelima Vamshi Latha, along with the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) staff of the Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Department, visited the hospital where the minor girl was undergoing treatment and enquired about her health condition.

“The doctors have been instructed to provide the best healthcare services to the girl,” Ms. Neelima said.

Meanwhile, the Cheemakurthi police spoke to the girl on August 1 (Thursday).

“Based on the information provided by the girl, efforts are on to trace the accused. Special teams have been constituted for the case,” said Praksam district Superintendent of Police A.R. Damodar.

