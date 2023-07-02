ADVERTISEMENT

A.P. High Court judge inspects welfare hostels in Rajamahendravaram city

July 02, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh High Court judge Justice D. Ramesh on Sunday inspected service and security facilities at various social and tribal welfare hostels in Rajamahendravam city.

Accompanied by officials, Justice Ramesh inspected Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Social Welfare Hostel (Girls) and A.P. Tribal Welfare Ashram Hostel in Bommuru, Integrated Girls Hostel at Kotipalli Bus stand and Grace Children Mission Home at Prakashnagar in the city.

He also enquired about the CCTV cameras, food quality and record maintenance. District Legal Services Authority (DSLA) chairman and District Judge Gandham Sunita, DLSA Secretary K. Pratyusha Kumari and other officials were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US