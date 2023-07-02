HamberMenu
A.P. High Court judge inspects welfare hostels in Rajamahendravaram city

July 02, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh High Court judge Justice D. Ramesh on Sunday inspected service and security facilities at various social and tribal welfare hostels in Rajamahendravam city.

Accompanied by officials, Justice Ramesh inspected Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Social Welfare Hostel (Girls) and A.P. Tribal Welfare Ashram Hostel in Bommuru, Integrated Girls Hostel at Kotipalli Bus stand and Grace Children Mission Home at Prakashnagar in the city.

He also enquired about the CCTV cameras, food quality and record maintenance. District Legal Services Authority (DSLA) chairman and District Judge Gandham Sunita, DLSA Secretary K. Pratyusha Kumari and other officials were present.

