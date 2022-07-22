A.P. High Court: give time frame within which amounts will be credited back to GPF accounts 

State cannot cite technical glitches as excuse, it says, and posts case for further hearing to August 3

A Division Bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court led by Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and comprising Justice D.V.S.S. Somayajulu on Friday directed the State government to file an affidavit indicating the time frame within which the amounts that had been debited from the GPF accounts of the government employees would be credited back into their respective accounts.

The court told the government pleader that the State could not cite technical glitches as an excuse for recovering the money from the employees’ accounts, and sought to know what remedial action had been taken.

The case was posted to August 3 to enable the State to file the counter.

The court was hearing a petition filed by A.P. Gazetted Officers’ Joint Action Committee chairman K.V. Krishnaiah that the government was recovering excess Interim Relief from the GPF accounts of the government employees in violation of a previous order of the court.

His argument was that the court had, in its order dated February 1, directed the State not to make recoveries from the salaries of the employees while imposing a stay on the G.O.s through which the Revised Pay Scales-2022 had been notified as per the recommendations of the 11th PRC.