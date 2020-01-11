Andhra Pradesh

A.P. High Court gets four new Judges

Four Judges have been appointed to the Andhra Pradesh High Court by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Joint Secretary, Department of Justice, Rajinder Kashyap, issued a notification to this effect on Friday.

The appointed Judges, in the order of seniority, were Justices Rao Raghunandan Rao, Battu Devanand, Donadi Ramesh and Ninala Jayasurya.

The State government republished the notification by a GO on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan appointed the Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court, Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari, to administer the oath of office to the new Judges before they assume their respective offices.

