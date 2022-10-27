AP High Court directs SEBI to dispose of plea on merger of Indiabulls

Petition filed by minority shareholder in IREL alleging irregularities

A single judge Bench of the AP High Court comprising Justice B. Devanand directed the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to consider and dispose of the representation filed by a minority shareholder wherein several lacunae in the proposed amalgamation of Indiabulls Real Estate Limited (IREL) with Embassy One Commercial Properties Pvt. Ltd and NAM Estates were pointed out.

The merger, which is pending before the Chandigarh Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal, is considered one of the largest in the real estate sector.

Justice Devanand was disposing of a writ petition filed by D. Dharanish of Vijayawada, a minority shareholder in IREL, against some alleged violations, especially of No.5 of the SEBI (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices relating to Securities Market) Regulations of 2003.

Appearing on behalf of the petitioner’s counsel Y.N. Vivekananda, senior advocate D. Seshadri Naidu informed the court that there were glaring lacunae in due diligence and non-disclosure of material information (relating to the scheme) by the companies, and sought attention to be paid to the directions passed by the NCLT in the matter.

They also made a mention that information pertaining to the assets of the companies consisting of over 78 acres of land in the heart of Bangalore, charges on the said land and pending litigations suppressed by the companies had been furnished to the stock market regulator.

Further, the advocates told the court that the companies were silent on their independent valuation reports and the basis on which the fair exchange ratio of the internal restructuring of NAM Estates was arrived at.

The amalgamation was replete with irregularities which set off a chain of events including raids by the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax Department on the companies. After hearing the arguments, Justice Devanand ordered that the SEBI should dispose of the petitioner’s representation within six weeks after issuing due notice and opportunity to the unofficial respondents.