GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A.P. High Court directs police not to take coercive action against former MLA Vamsi till August 20

The former MLA is accused of instigating his supporters to ransack the TDP office at Gannavaram in February last year

Published - August 14, 2024 07:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
A view of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

A view of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

The High Court of Andhra Pradesh has directed the police to refrain from taking any coercive action against former MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan till August 20 in the case related to the attack on the TDP office at Gannavaram in February last year.

Mr. Mohan is accused of instigating his supporters to ransack the TDP office in his constituency towards the peak of the political battle the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) fought against the TDP in the last five years.

He had defected from the TDP to the YSRCP in 2020, and since been a vociferous critic of the TDP and its national president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Taking up Mr. Mohan’s plea for anticipatory bail on Wednesday, the court ordered that the police should not take action against him, and they should file a counter stating their position.

The case was posted to the above date for further hearing.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / arson / crime, law and justice / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.