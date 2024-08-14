A.P. High Court directs police not to take coercive action against former MLA Vamsi till August 20

The High Court of Andhra Pradesh has directed the police to refrain from taking any coercive action against former MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan till August 20 in the case related to the attack on the TDP office at Gannavaram in February last year.

Mr. Mohan is accused of instigating his supporters to ransack the TDP office in his constituency towards the peak of the political battle the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) fought against the TDP in the last five years.

He had defected from the TDP to the YSRCP in 2020, and since been a vociferous critic of the TDP and its national president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Taking up Mr. Mohan’s plea for anticipatory bail on Wednesday, the court ordered that the police should not take action against him, and they should file a counter stating their position.

The case was posted to the above date for further hearing.