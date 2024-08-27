GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A.P. High Court directs Eluru Collector to submit report on sexual assault of minor girl

Doctors who examined the 15-year-girl reportedly confirmed that she was seven months pregnant.

Published - August 27, 2024 12:11 pm IST - ELURU

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

The Juvenile Justice Committee (JJC) of the Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed the Eluru district Collector to submit a report on the sexual assault of a mentally unsound minor girl in Eluru Town.

When the victim complained of stomach ache and giddiness, family members shifted her to a hospital a few days ago. Doctors who examined the 15-year-girl reportedly confirmed that she was seven months pregnant.

Following a complaint, the Eluru One Town police registered a case and took up investigation. The officials concerned shifted the girl to a hospital for treatment.

Responding to the news published in The Hindu on August 21, the JJC of the AP High Court directed the AP State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) and the West Godavari DLSA to pursue the case and submit a report.

The Eluru District Collector is directed to submit the details of the incident and the enquiry report of the case to the High Court JJC by August 28.

