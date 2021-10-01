AP High Court Chief Justice virtually inaugurates POCSO special court in Kakinada

As many as 591 POCSO cases are pending in the East Godavari district

High Court of Andhra Pradesh Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami on October 1 virtually inaugurated a special court for the trial of offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2021 at Kakinada in East Godavari district. The special court is located opposite the Collectorate here.

High Court Judges Justice U. Durga Prasada Rao (Administrative Judge- East Godavari district) and Justice R. Raghunandan Rao accompanied Justice Arup Kumar Goswami in the virtual programme.

M. Ravindranath Babu participated in the programme held in the POCSO special court, for which the State government has provided building infrastructure facilities.

Speaking to newsmen at the POCSO special court, East Godavari Principal Judge M. Babitha has said; "As many as 591 POCSO cases are pending in the East Godavari district and the trial will be held in the special court". Kakinada Bar Association President Y. Subramanyam and other lawyers were present.