A.P. High Court Chief Justice prays at Tirumala

Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami coming out of the temple after the darshan of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami, accompanied by his wife, offered prayers at the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara on Sunday.

On the Chief Justice’s arrival at the main temple complex, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials and priests received him with the traditional ‘Isti kapal’ temple honors and led him into the sanctum sanctorum where he stood in front of the main deity and paid his obeisance.

Later, the priests rendered ‘vedasirvachanams’ on Justice Goswami couple while the TTD additional executive officer A.V. Dharma Reddy along with Chief Vigilance and Security Officer Gopinath Jatti honoured them with ‘sesha vastrams’, mementos and ‘laddu prasadam’.

Winding up his two-day pilgrimage, the Chief Justice motored down to Tirupati and offered prayers at the temple of Padmavati Ammavaru at Tiruchanoor enroute to the airport.


