A.P. High Court adjourns Jagan’s passport plea to September 9

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on September 6 (Friday) heard a writ petition filed by YSRCP president and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for issuance of a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to obtain a regular passport for five years for travelling abroad. The matter was adjourned to September 9.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s advocate contended that the CBI Court had permitted the YSRCP president to go to London, but despite that the Special Court for MPs and MLAs in Vijayawada imposed certain restrictions. Ma. Jagan Mohan Reddy, therefore, wanted the High Court to order the issuance of the NOC.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was supposed to leave on a three-week visit to London on September 3, but he had to postpone it as the Special Court for MPs and MLAs had allowed him to take the passport for only a year. Aggrieved by this, the former Chief Minister approached the High Court.