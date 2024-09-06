GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A.P. High Court adjourns Jagan’s passport plea to September 9

The YSRCP president has postponed his London tour after the Special Court for MPs and MLAs allowed him to take passport for a year only

Published - September 06, 2024 11:30 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
YSRCP Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy moved the Andhra Pradesh High Court for issuance of an NOC to obtain a passport for five years for travelling abroad.

YSRCP Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy moved the Andhra Pradesh High Court for issuance of an NOC to obtain a passport for five years for travelling abroad. | Photo Credit: File photo

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on September 6 (Friday) heard a writ petition filed by YSRCP president and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for issuance of a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to obtain a regular passport for five years for travelling abroad. The matter was adjourned to September 9. 

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s advocate contended that the CBI Court had permitted the YSRCP president to go to London, but despite that the Special Court for MPs and MLAs in Vijayawada imposed certain restrictions. Ma. Jagan Mohan Reddy, therefore, wanted the High Court to order the issuance of the NOC.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was supposed to leave on a three-week visit to London on September 3, but he had to postpone it as the Special Court for MPs and MLAs had allowed him to take the passport for only a year. Aggrieved by this, the former Chief Minister approached the High Court.

Published - September 06, 2024 11:30 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.