AP High Court: give urgent relief to migrant workers

A Division Bench of the High Court comprising Justices C. Praveen Kumar and D. Ramesh directed the State government to provide shelter, food and medicine to migrant workers within 24 hours after identifying them.

The court gave the direction to the government while hearing a petition filed by CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna seeking orders to the Central and the State governments to allow migrant workers in Vijayawada, Guntur and other places to return to their hometowns and villages within the State and other parts of the country.

Mr. Ramakrishna also sought the provision of accommodation and an urgent financial assistance of ₹10,000 each to the workers to enable them to buy essentials.

