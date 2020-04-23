AP High Court: give urgent relief to migrant workers

A Division Bench of the High Court comprising Justices C. Praveen Kumar and D. Ramesh directed the State government to provide shelter, food and medicine to migrant workers within 24 hours after identifying them.
The court gave the direction to the government while hearing a petition filed by CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna seeking orders to the Central and the State governments to allow migrant workers in Vijayawada, Guntur and other places to return to their hometowns and villages within the State and other parts of the country.
Mr. Ramakrishna also sought the provision of accommodation and an urgent financial assistance of ₹10,000 each to the workers to enable them to buy essentials.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.