Will probe Medall Diagnostics irregularities issue: A. P. Health Minister

Andhra Pradesh Medical and Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna (Nani) has stated that the government was ready to initiate a probe into the irregularities in Medall Diagnostics, which had provided services to government hospitals during the previous government.

The Minster was responding to a question on the issue of ‘diagnostic equipment in government hospitals’ by the TDP Legislators during the question hour on Monday.

Bounced cheques and Arogyasri funds diverted

Mr. Nani alleged the Medical and Health Department had deteriorated during the TDP rule in the State. More particularly, the affairs worsened when former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was in charge of the department for six months. “Cheques issued for CMRF beneficiaries were not honoured, and Arogyasri funds were also diverted. In fact, as much as ₹ 650 crore worth bills were kept pending. The State government has laid emphasis on streamlining the department. Dues were cleared and revolutionary changes were brought in the Arogyasri scheme. More than 2,000 diseases were brought under the ambit of the scheme,” the Minister asserted.

“The TDP Legislators were saying that the government can conduct enquiry into Medall issue if it had guts. The government is ready for a vigilance committee,” he added.

Demand for inquiry

Earlier, the YSR Congress MLAs alleged that Rs.600 crore worth irregularities took place in Medall Diagnostics. The previous government had paid ₹ 235 per test though it costed ₹ 60 outside. In fact, the government could have provided equipment to the hospitals with the huge bills paid to Medall. The government should order a vigilance enquiry, said YSRC MLAs.

In response, the TDP MLAs shouted that the government can conduct an inquiry if it has guts.

The Minister in turn has announced that the government was ready for an inquiry. “The issue would be discussed with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and necessary action would be taken,” he added.