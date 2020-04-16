Andhra Pradesh

A.P. High Court issues guidelines for e-filing of urgent cases and video-conferencing

The filing is to be done through the web-link available on the HC website

The Registrar General of Andhra Pradesh High Court (HC) issued guidelines for e-filing and video-conferencing to secure the functioning of the court in consonance with the mandate of social distancing, thereby contribute to the curtailment of the spread of COVID-19.

Adopting best public health practices

“The use of technology is also for adopting best public health practices during the lockdown,” he stated in a circular to the legal fraternity.

The guidelines are applicable to the HC for the filing of urgent cases (civil, criminal, writs and others) and video-conferencing.

The filing is to be done through the web-link available on the HC website https://hc.ap.nic.in The video - conferencing will be through Zoom Meeting Application to be downloaded onto computers, laptops, and other devices.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 16, 2020 1:34:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/ap-hcs-guidelines-fro-e-filing-of-cases/article31353978.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY