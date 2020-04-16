A.P. High Court issues guidelines for e-filing of urgent cases and video-conferencing

The Registrar General of Andhra Pradesh High Court (HC) issued guidelines for e-filing and video-conferencing to secure the functioning of the court in consonance with the mandate of social distancing, thereby contribute to the curtailment of the spread of COVID-19.

Adopting best public health practices

“The use of technology is also for adopting best public health practices during the lockdown,” he stated in a circular to the legal fraternity.

The guidelines are applicable to the HC for the filing of urgent cases (civil, criminal, writs and others) and video-conferencing.

The filing is to be done through the web-link available on the HC website https://hc.ap.nic.in The video - conferencing will be through Zoom Meeting Application to be downloaded onto computers, laptops, and other devices.