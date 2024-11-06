 />
A.P. HC restores Indukuri Raghu Raju’s membership of the Legislative Council

Updated - November 06, 2024 08:28 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

VIJAYAWADA

A Division Bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, comprising justices G. Narendar and T.C.D. Sekhar, has set aside Legislative Council Chairman K. Moshenu Raju’s order disqualifying Vizianagaram local bodies’ constituency MLC Indukuri Raghu Raju (YSR Congress Party) on Wednesday, thereby restoring his membership.

Mr. Raghu Raju was disqualified as MLC in June 2024 for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities, as per Para 6 of the X Schedule and Rule 8 of Members of A.P. Legislative Council (Disqualification on Ground of Defection) Rules.

The judges directed the Council Chairman to hear Mr. Raghu Raju’s petition (against disqualification) again by following the principles of natural justice and fair play.

In his writ petition in the HC, Mr. Raghu Raju claimed to have never indulged in any activity against the interests of YSRCP or against the government and that certain statements attributed to him were completely based on hearsay evidence.

Besides, Mr. Raju insisted that his wife Sudha Rani had joined the TDP voluntarily and not at his behest, while arguing that he could not be faulted for her actions as she was a totally different entity as far as her political ambitions, aspirations and opinions were concerned.

Appearing for the petitioner, senior advocate Jandhyala Ravi Shankar maintained that there was no prima facie case at all, but the Council Chairman acted in haste without duly inquiring into the matter.

Published - November 06, 2024 08:27 pm IST

