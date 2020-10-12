A.P. HC orders CBI probe into social media posts on judges

Bench says such personal attacks an affront to the judicial wing of democracy

In a judgment of far-reaching consequences, a Division Bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court comprising Justices Rakesh Kumar and J. Uma Devi on Monday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) to probe the comments and social media posts by leaders of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), including Legislative Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam, on some Judges, and submit its report in eight weeks.

The Judges gave liberty to the CBI to register a fresh FIR, if necessary. They expressed displeasure on the alleged inaction of the government departments concerned on a complaint lodged by the then Registrar-General of the High Court, while questioning the reason for the alacrity with which the objectionable remarks made on elected representatives of the ruling party were acted upon.

The Bench observed that the CBI had better resources at its command to dig out the facts.

Advocate-General S. Sriram conceded saying that he would not object if the court did not cast any aspersions on the government or the CID on posts against the Judges.

The court stated that the circumstances under which the Judges were targeted needed to be investigated thoroughly, as such personal attacks were an affront to the judicial wing of democracy.

It may be recalled that the YSRCP leaders attributed motives to the Judges for the orders issued by them in diverse matters which included the “three capitals”.