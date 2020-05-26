Andhra Pradesh

A.P. HC issues contempt notices to 49 persons, including Bapatla MP Suresh

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday issued contempt notices to 49 persons, including Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh, former MLA Amanchi Krishna Mohan and several noted YSR Congress Party leaders, for attributing caste and other motives, making corruption allegations and posting intimidating messages in the social media on some Supreme Court and High Court Judges for delivering orders and judgments in certain important cases recently.

Taking up the issue suo motu, Chief Justice J.K. Maheswari and Justice C. Praveen Kumar observed that the interviews, speeches and postings appear to be part of a conspiracy to scandalise and lower the image of judges and the High Court itself and that there was a fabrication of material to cause incitement, disaffection and ill-will against the High Court and its judges.

Justice Maheswari and Justice Kumar said that the High Court received e-mails containing videos and postings on the social media platforms and the Registrar-General had filed a report in this regard on May 24, and reports on previous postings against Justice M. Satyanarayana Murthy.

They took objection to a comment by Nandigam Suresh that the High Court was being managed by the former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. The court ordered that contempt notices be sent to the respondents through e-mail, WhatsApp or any other mode and posted the hearing to June 16.

