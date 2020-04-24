Capital shift: A.P High Court directs government to file affidavit in 10 days

The Andhra Pradesh High Court HC) on Friday has directed the government to file an affidavit in 10 days stating it’s position on the proposed shifting of the ‘Executive Capital’ to Visakhapatnam in response to a public interest litigation filed by Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti secretary Gadde Tirupati Rao.

A full Bench of the court consisting of Chief Justice J.K. Maheswari and Justices A.V. Sesha Sai and M. Satyanarayana Murthy ordered that the Advocate General (A-G) should respond to the petitioner’s argument that the government unilaterally decided to shift the capital city from Amaravati to three different locations under the garb of ‘decentralisation of administration/governance’, by filing the affidavit in the stipulated time.

Referred to a select committee: A-G

A-G S. Sriram stated the fact that the Bills pertaining to the shifting of the capital - AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions and the AP-Capital Region Development Authority Repeal Bills - were passed by the Legislative Assembly in January 2020 but referred by the Council to a select committee.

Appearing on behalf of the petitioner, advocate Unnam Muralidhar Rao cited the minutes of an internal meeting of an executive committee of A.P. Secretariat Employees’ Association, MP V. Vijayasai Reddy’s statements, and a string of media reports seeking to buttress his argument that the government was bent on shifting the capital.

‘Arbitrary and violative’

In his petition, Mr. Tirupati Rao appealed to the court to declare the shifting of the Executive Capital as arbitrary and violative of the legally enforceable promises made by the previous government.

He also urged the court to direct the Central government not to cause any financial loss to the State exchequer by letting the existing infrastructure go waste and refrain from abandoning infrastructure projects worth about ₹ 52,840 crore.