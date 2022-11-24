A.P. HC assigns Nellore court theft case probe to CBI

November 24, 2022 01:31 pm | Updated 01:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The theft of material is related to the defamation case filed by TDP leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy against the Agriculture Minister for accusing him of amassing wealth through dubious means

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh High Court. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The Andhra Pradesh High Court (HC) on Thursday assigned the probe into the theft that took place in the IV Additional Judicial First-Class Magistrate (AJFCM) court at Nellore in April this year to CBI, for which the State had expressed its willingness during the previous hearing.

A division Bench of the HC led by Chief Justice (CJ) Prashant Kumar Mishra and comprising Justice D.V.S.S. Somayajulu pronounced its order Thursday morning paving the way for CBI to dig out the facts related to the theft of material related to the defamation case filed by TDP leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy against Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy for accusing him of amassing wealth through dubious means.

The matter was registered as a suo motu PIL in pursuance of a letter written by the Registrar (vigilance) of the HC to its Registrar (judicial) as per directions of the CJ. 

Subsequently, Principal Secretary (home) Kumar Vishwajeet filed an affidavit, wherein he mentioned that the State did not have any objection to transferring the investigation of the theft of the case property which was to be physically transmitted to the court of special judge for the trial of criminal cases related to MPs and MLAs situated in Vijayawada, to any other agency.

Mr. Chandramohan Reddy had alleged that Mr. Govardhan Reddy forged some documents to substantiate the corruption charge levelled by him and that the said documents were among the stolen material. Following the HC order, the CBI will inquire into the theft about which conflicting versions emerged.

