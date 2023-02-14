ADVERTISEMENT

A.P. has rich heritage and culture, says Kishan Reddy

February 14, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Union Minister appreciates interactive digital display technologies used at Bapu Museum at Vijayawada

P. Sujatha Varma

People without knowledge of their history, origin, culture and heritage are like trees without roots. The people of Andhra Pradesh have great tangible, intangible and incredible history and culture, said Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region of India G. Kishan Reddy, here on Tuesday.

Speaking after going around the Bapu Museum on Bandar Road in the city, he said the antiquities displayed in seven galleries at the museum were a source of knowledge, pleasure and inspiration.

The Minister also paid tributes to the designer of Indian flag Pingali Venkaiah, by garlanding his statue on the museum premises. He appreciated the new facilities using interactive digital display technologies like Projection Mapping Theatre, Augmented Reality (AR), Interactive Digital Display Panels, Interactive Display Cabinets and Interactive Kiosks.

He also had a word of praise for the Commissioner, Department of Archaeology and Exhibitions, G. Vani Mohan for playing a key role in developing the museum.

The Commissioner requested the Minister for release of the balance amounts pertaining to various museums in the State and facilitate early completion of the pending works. She also drew his attention to the pending DPRs with the Ministry of Culture, New Delhi.

