AP has 80 unmanned aircraft systems with Unique Identification Numbers by DigitalSky

December 20, 2022 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The usage of unmanned aircraft systems or drones to capture aerial views of events, infrastructure projects, industries, forests, real estate projects and others has increased with the increase in the availability of flying cameras.

After the Directorate General of Civil Aviation mandated registration of the drones last year through Drone Rules, 2021, 80 were registered with the DigitalSky programme of DGCA so far in Andhra Pradesh, as per the data submitted by the Union government in the ongoing Rajya Sabha session.

While only five drones were registered in 2021, 75 drones were registered in 2022 so far. Upon registration, the drones will be issued a Unique Identification Number (UIN).

Among the southern States, only Andhra Pradesh has less than 100 drones registered so far. In Tamil Nadu, 338 drones were issued UINs while in Telangana 332 drones have UINs and in Kerala 234 drones have UINs. Across the country, there are 5,335 drones registered.

As per the Drone Rules, any person owing a drone should apply for registration and obtain UIN through the DigitalSky platform. All the drones will be allowed to fly within an altitude of 400 feet.

As per the National Unmanned Aircraft System Traffic Management Police Framework, the Civil Aviation Ministry has published a drone airspace map of the country and the airspace is classified into red, yellow and green zones.

While no special permission is needed to fly drones in the green zone, one has to get permission from local Air Traffic Control and the Central government.