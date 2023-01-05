A.P. has 3,99,84,868 voters, women outnumber men

January 05, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Election Commission of India (ECI) pegged the total number of voters in Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) including service electors following the Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls with January 1, 2023 as the qualifying date, at 3,99,84,868 (1,97,59,489 male, 2,02,21,455 female and 3,924 third gender).

Kurnool district has the largest number of voters at 19,42,233 and Alluri Sitarama Raju district the lowest at 7,29,085.

AP Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena stated in a press release that there had been a net increase of 1,30,728 voters constituting 0.33% of the Draft Electoral Rolls (DER).

In the DER published on November 9, 2022, young electors in the 18-19 years age group were 78,438. Various measures were taken for increasing the enrolment of youth, especially in the said (18-19 years) age group. As a result, the number of electors aged between 18 and 19 years went up to 3,03,225.

The CEO stated that the copies of the final electoral rolls would be supplied to the district units of political parties by the district election officers/returning officers.

At the State level, the soft copies of the electoral rolls would be provided to the representatives of the recognised national and State political parties by the CEO in a meeting on January 6 (Friday). The same had been uploaded on the website www.ceoandhra.nic.in for reference.

The electoral rolls will remain open for continuous updating under the provisions of Sections 22 and 23 of the Representation of People Act, 1950.

