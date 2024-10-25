AP Handicrafts Development Corporation to train artisans in water hyacinth crafts

The Andhra Pradesh Handicrafts Development Corporation is planning to impart training to artisans in manufacturing eco-friendly products and decorative material with water hyacinth.

Water hyacinth (called Gurrapudekka in Telugu), which is invasive in nature, is rich in fibrous stems that can be processed into a wide array of handbags, interior decorative material, table mats, baskets and other products, say the artisans.

Use of water hyacinth for making handicraft products will clear the canals and other water bodies and help farmers to ensure free flow of water into the fields. “Artisans will collect hyacinth from ponds, agriculture canals, lakes and other water bodies. The fibrous stalks of the plant are then sun-dried to make them suitable for weaving. Once dried, the stems are braided, twisted, or woven using traditional techniques to form the desired products,” an artisan P. Lakshmi said.

“Crafts made of water hyacinth are light weight, durable and have a distinct aesthetic. These products are having good demand in the market, and the art is providing livelihood to many artisans,” said APHDC officials.

The Corporation has organised four-month (120-days) training to 40 artisans in two phases at Chinnapuram village, at Machilipatnam, in Krishna district. The government plans to introduce new form of craft which is environmentally sustainable and provide livelihood to the rural folk, said Krishna District Collector D. K. Balaji who inaugurated the training programme.

National Award-winning artisan Rita Das, of Assam, who is master in water hyacinth craft and brought global recognition to the new craft, will give training to the artisans.

