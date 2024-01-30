ADVERTISEMENT

A.P. Greyhounds team wins top honours in all-India competition

January 30, 2024 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Twenty-three teams, comprising elite commando units from 16 States and seven paramilitary forces, participate in the contest

The Hindu Bureau

The A.P. Greyhounds team with the trophy after winning the 14th All-India Commando Competition, in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The team from the A.P. Greyhounds, the elite anti-Naxal force, won top honours at the 14th All-India Police Commando Competition, which was organised on the Greyhounds campus in Visakhapatnam from January 18 to 30.

About 23 teams, comprising elite commando units from 16 States and seven paramilitary forces, endured hard to bag the top prizes.

The competition was organised in five skills, and the A.P. Greyhounds team secured top spot in all the five, and also won the overall championship.

They won the best State police commando team (Selvi J. Jayalalithaa trophy), ‘Chakravuyh’ for best navigation, skill test, planning, presentation and briefing, ‘Black Hawk’ firing trophy for the best firing team, best team for the BOAC (Battle Obstacle Assault Course) and the overall commando competition winners trophy.

The prizes were given away by Mahesh Dixit, IB Additional Director (JK&L) in the presence of A. Ravi Shankar, Additional DGP and Commissioner of Police, Visakhapatnam, and Rajiv Kumar Meena, Additional DGP-Operations (Greyhounds).

