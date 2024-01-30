GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A.P. Greyhounds team wins top honours in all-India competition

Twenty-three teams, comprising elite commando units from 16 States and seven paramilitary forces, participate in the contest

January 30, 2024 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
The A.P. Greyhounds team with the trophy after winning the 14th All-India Commando Competition, in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

The A.P. Greyhounds team with the trophy after winning the 14th All-India Commando Competition, in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The team from the A.P. Greyhounds, the elite anti-Naxal force, won top honours at the 14th All-India Police Commando Competition, which was organised on the Greyhounds campus in Visakhapatnam from January 18 to 30.

About 23 teams, comprising elite commando units from 16 States and seven paramilitary forces, endured hard to bag the top prizes.

The competition was organised in five skills, and the A.P. Greyhounds team secured top spot in all the five, and also won the overall championship.

They won the best State police commando team (Selvi J. Jayalalithaa trophy), ‘Chakravuyh’ for best navigation, skill test, planning, presentation and briefing, ‘Black Hawk’ firing trophy for the best firing team, best team for the BOAC (Battle Obstacle Assault Course) and the overall commando competition winners trophy.

The prizes were given away by Mahesh Dixit, IB Additional Director (JK&L) in the presence of A. Ravi Shankar, Additional DGP and Commissioner of Police, Visakhapatnam, and Rajiv Kumar Meena, Additional DGP-Operations (Greyhounds).

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / police

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.