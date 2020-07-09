AP Green Energy Corp. identifying lands for solar projects

The AP Green Energy Corporation Limited (APGECL) began identifying land required by the solar power projects, through district Collectors and instructed that the lands be given on long-term lease basis.

The focus is on setting up the projects in Anantapur, Kadapa, Kurnool and Prakasam districts where adequate government land is available. Anantapur, Chittoor, Kadapa, Kurnool and West Godavari districts have the highest solar irradiation.

The Collectors have been directed to carry out survey of the proposed lands upon receiving requisitions from APGECL, prepare land records and hold grama sabhas.

According to a G.O. issued by the Energy Department recently, Collectors were mandated to give advance possession of lands to APGECL without waiting for orders from the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration.

Consolidated proposals would be sent to the government thereafter for approval.

Every land parcel should have a mix of government, assigned and private patta lands and necessary amendments are to be made to relevant sections of AP Assigned Lands (Prohibition of Transfer) Act, 1977 to facilitate the leasing of lands by APGECL from the assignees for the establishment of solar projects.

Rent fixed

The APGECL has been permitted to lease the lands to solar power developers at the rate of ₹31,000 per acre per annum. The collected lease rent is to be paid to the assignees and private patta land owners at ₹25,000 per acre per annum as per the Renewable Energy Export Policy.

In case of government land, the entire lease rent will be transferred to the State government.

The projects are exempted from the payment of non-agricultural land assessment charges. These projects are meant to supply power free of cost for nine hours during the day time to the agriculture sector.