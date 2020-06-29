A.P. govt’s ‘Nadu-Nedu scheme’ can deal big blow for private schools

VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM

29 June 2020 15:27 IST

Many private schools have been in deep financial crisis as most parents failed to clear their fee dues in the months of March and April.

Andhra Pradesh government’s initiative to transform schools under Nadu-Nedu scheme is expected to be a big blow for many private schools, particularly small and medium range institutions located in towns and semi-urban areas.

Many schools have been in deep financial crisis as most parents failed to clear their fee dues in the months of March and April. With the beginning of lock-down on March 24, the schools could not conduct final examinations.

Normally, parents will be directed to clear all fee dues before the beginning of annual exams. But this time the parents have been unable to do so.

“With the introduction of Amma Vodi scheme, many parents opted only government schools for their kids’ studies in 2019-20 academic year although the government had not insisted them to do so. Huge drop in admissions was witnessed last year. Now the situation will be worse as all government schools would get a modern look. Many parents who don’t have money with the impact of lock-down will naturally admit their kids in government schools,” said a correspondent of a private school in the Vizianagaram district.

According to him, many private schools will be closed if they are unable to get at least 50% admissions this year. Rents , electricity bills, salaries of teachers cannot be met if the private schools are not assured with adequate admissions.

Under Nadu-Nedu programme, the government has been improving infrastructure in 1145 schools in Vizianagaram district and 1114 schools in Srikakulam district. The government is spending more than ₹100 crores in each district for the prestigious programme aimed to ensure education in government schools at par with the standards of corporate schools.

Renovation of all buildings, construction of compound walls, well maintained bathrooms, modern black boards, water facility, greenery, clean environment and others will be ensured.

Although there are no classes for students till August 3, teachers have been directed to monitor Nadu-Nedu works on a day to day basis. Zinnam Zilla Parishad High School (Gajapathinagaram mandal-Vizianagaram district) Head Master V. Adinarayana told the The Hindu that many parents were approaching him for admissions with the impact of Nadu-Nedu programme.

“Fortunately, our school strength goes up every year. The strength has gone up to 450 from 300 in the last couple of years. Supply of school bags, shoes, ties and other facilties will make more parents to send their kids to government schools.

The teachers will also rise to the occasion and improve their teaching skills to gain the confidence of more number of parents,” he added. Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Federation State President K. Bhanumurthy urged the government to fill up all vacancies in schools.

“Apart from physical appearance, adequate number of teachers is a must to get more admissions in government schools. There are nearly 3000 vacancies in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts. The government should take steps to ensure at least one teacher for each class. Then only Nadu-Nedu programme’s aims and objectives would be achieved,” he felt.