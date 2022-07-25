A.P. govt. urged to release incentives for food processing units

A.P. Chambers president writes to Agriculture and Food Processing Minister

The Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (APCCIF) has appealed to Andhra Pradesh government to release the pending incentives pertaining to the food procession sector.

In a letter to Minister for Agriculture and Food Processing Kakani Govardhan Reddy on Monday, APCCIF president Potluri Bhaskara Rao thanked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for releasing financial incentives for the beleaguered MSMEs and textile and spinning units in September 2021.

“However, the incentives for the food processing sector were not released at that time. The A.P. Chambers would like to bring to your kind notice the pending incentives to the tune of ₹180 crore for 225 units for the food processing sector, which are long overdue,” said Mr. Bhaskara Rao.

“We have written to the State government several times about the pending incentives as the food processing units have been waiting for it,” he said.

He said that the economic slowdown in 2019 owing to coronavirus pandemic, the slump in the demand and the increase in the cost of production, high power tariffs and others had put a dent on the revenues of food processing units and the sector was in the doldrums.

“We request the government to intervene and ensure that the pending incentives are released immediately to the food processing units,” he said.