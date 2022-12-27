ADVERTISEMENT

AP Govt. urged to relax upper age limit for home guards to write exams for SI, constable posts

December 27, 2022 08:09 am | Updated 08:09 am IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The home guards who crossed the stipulated age limit of 34 cannot sit for the exam although the government provided reservation for them

Srinivasa Rao

Andhra Pradesh Unemployed Youngsters’ Joint Action Committee president Hemanth Kumar on Monday urged the State government to relax the upper age limit set for home guards to sit for exams conducted for the posts of sub-inspector and constable.

Mr. Hemanth Kumar said at present, the home guards who crossed the stipulated age limit of 34 cannot sit for the exam although the government provided reservation for them, and urged the government to relax age limit up by 8 years.

He also said the government should give a 800-meters running test instead of 1600 meters for women candidates. Many States have the 800-metre rule, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Hemanth Kumar urged the government to enhance the constable posts from 6,500 to 20,000 since there was a huge competition.

Mr. Hemanth Kumar later felicitated Dheera NGO founder Botcha Sandeep for providing free coaching to students of financially poor backgrounds for years.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US