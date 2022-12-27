AP Govt. urged to relax upper age limit for home guards to write exams for SI, constable posts

December 27, 2022 08:09 am | Updated 08:09 am IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Andhra Pradesh Unemployed Youngsters’ Joint Action Committee president Hemanth Kumar on Monday urged the State government to relax the upper age limit set for home guards to sit for exams conducted for the posts of sub-inspector and constable.

Mr. Hemanth Kumar said at present, the home guards who crossed the stipulated age limit of 34 cannot sit for the exam although the government provided reservation for them, and urged the government to relax age limit up by 8 years.

He also said the government should give a 800-meters running test instead of 1600 meters for women candidates. Many States have the 800-metre rule, he said.

Mr. Hemanth Kumar urged the government to enhance the constable posts from 6,500 to 20,000 since there was a huge competition.

Mr. Hemanth Kumar later felicitated Dheera NGO founder Botcha Sandeep for providing free coaching to students of financially poor backgrounds for years.